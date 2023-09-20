Butterflies and Borders

The monarch butterfly can migrate 3,000 miles. But humans see migration differently – we’ve drawn borders and we control who crosses them, where, and how. What if the little butterfly, through its migration across borders, can fundamentally change how we see the world and who moves through it?

We’re speaking to anthropologist Dr. Columba González and conservationist Neha Sinha, who tell us about the connection between monarch butterflies and human migration.

In ‘The Missing Link,’ The Swaddle’s science podcast, we take a look at humanity’s most urgent questions – and the answers that might be lurking in unexpected science.

Credits:

Hosts: Rohitha Narharisetty and Ananya Singh

Writing and Production: Rohitha Narharisetty and Ananya Singh

Sound Design, Associate Producer: Vibhav Saraf

Marketing Collateral Design: Hitesh Sonar

Art Director: Neha Shekhawat

Executive Producer: Karla Bookman



