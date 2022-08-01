share
The Swdl
Ultra‑Processed Foods in Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia: Study

Scientists also found that substituting the amount of ultra-processed food in diet with healthier options was linked to a lower risk of dementia.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Aug 2, 2022
fast food and dementia
Image Credits: Alamy/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

