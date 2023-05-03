share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Little Big Things: How A 25‑Year‑Old Turned Star Gazing into a Sustainable Business

“Even if you have explored a lot, there is still so much more you don’t know.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 15, 2019
Little Big Things Pooja Tolia
Images courtesy of Pooja Tolia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleLittle Big Things
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related