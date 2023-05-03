share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Report: Women Earn Only 59% of What Men Earn Over Their Lifetimes

Significantly, women with Master’s degrees and PhDs earned less than men of the same age with undergraduate level qualifications in the U.K.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Nov 14, 2019
lifetime gender pay gap
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPay Gapwomen & work
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related