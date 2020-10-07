share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Kid‑fluencers’ Will Get Privacy, Exploitation Protection Under French Law

In the lucrative world of social media, children’s well-being is barely regulated.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 8, 2020
kidfluencer rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturechildren
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related