share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

3 White, Male Scientists Win 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The Nobel committee continues to ignore the diverse and collaborative nature of scientific discovery.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Oct 6, 2020
nobel prize discrimination
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturediversity
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related