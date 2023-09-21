share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Florida Approves Controversial Plan to Release 750 Million Genetically Modified Mosquitoes

The objective is to reduce the population of the female aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 24, 2020
genetically modified mosquitoes florida
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceinfectious disease
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related