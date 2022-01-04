share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Karnataka Politicians Tweet Names, Addresses of Minors Protesting Hijab Ban

It is illegal under the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Indian Penal Code to share a minor’s personal details or identity in any media.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Feb 16, 2022
Karnataka govt hijab protesters
Image Credit:The Indian Express
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticseducation
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related