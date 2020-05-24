share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

It’s Okay: To Not Have a Calculated, Cool Exterior

Being a person shouldn’t have to be an exercise in branding, but rather one of letting others accept you as you are.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 24, 2020
how do I make myself cool?
Image Credit: Alamy Stock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturehuman behavior
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related