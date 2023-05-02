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It’s Okay: To Not Always Be There for Friends 

Just like love, empathy is a limited resource.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 25, 2022
being there for friends
Image Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art
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SocietyCultureEmpathy
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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