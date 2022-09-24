share
The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: Relationship Expert Teaches World What Not to Do

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man’s various professions are revealed, white men’s deeds get another talent show, and skin is liberated from gender

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 24, 2022
adam levine relationship
Image Credit: Freepik/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Tags
celeb culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

