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The Buzz Cut: Relationship Expert Teaches World What Not to Do

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man’s various professions are revealed, white men’s deeds get another talent show, and skin is liberated from gender

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 24, 2022
adam levine relationship
Image Credit: Freepik/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyPeopleceleb culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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