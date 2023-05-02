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Women Around the World Are Excluded From Decision‑Making About Environmental Conservation: Study

Evidence suggests women’s involvement in conservation efforts leads to better outcomes for the environment.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 11, 2021
gender equality in forest conservation
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PowerIdentityconservation
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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