The Swdl
Is This Normal? “I Make Terrible Jokes When I’m Nervous”

Resorting to humor activates the endorphin system in the brain, making it easier for people to withstand difficult situations.

Devrupa Rakshit
Mar 29, 2021
why do people make bad jokes when nervous
Image Credit: Masterfile
Devrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle.

