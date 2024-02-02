share
The Swdl
Is This Normal? 'I Get Anxious Every Time My Phone Rings'

The ringing of the phone can become synonymous with a technological barrage, exacerbating feelings of stress and anxiety associated with constant connectivity.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 4, 2024
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

