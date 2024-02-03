share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Munawar Faruqui's Evolution Into a Reality Star Makes Perfect Sense

In a way, Faruiqui’s popularity was readily available, awaiting its “moment” to make its journey from the real world to reality TV.

written by
Naina Yadav
published
Feb 3, 2024
Image Credit: Instagram
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
comedyreality TVbollywood
AuthorNaina Yadav

Naina is a sociology graduate of the Delhi School of Economics. She presently works as a writer focusing on queer theory, culture, media semantics, and women's health.

Related