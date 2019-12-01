share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Neither Crave nor Like Sweet Things”

Can we just cut pizzas on birthdays instead?

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 2, 2019
theswaddle-nosweettooth-website-shreyaakrritikadas-1.jpg
Illustration by Shreyaa Krritika Das
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIs This Normal?
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related