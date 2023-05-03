share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Did Violent Birthday Bumps Become a Celebratory Tradition?

Violent birthday customs were meant to bring good luck; now they just feel violent.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jun 25, 2019
birthday bumps
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyabuse
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related