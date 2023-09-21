share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Can’t Stand ‘Mouth Sounds'”

Loud eaters and mouth breathers fill me with rage.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Jan 22, 2019
can't stand loud chewing and mouth sounds
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIs This Normal?
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related