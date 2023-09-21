share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Have to Write Things Down in Order to Remember Them”

In an age of typing and texting, this feels like an analog anomaly.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 16, 2019
does writing help you remember
Illustration by Shreyaa Krritika Das
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIs This Normal?
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related