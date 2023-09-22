share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? ‘Dancing Alone At Home Makes Me Happy’

Dancing alone in the safe space of one’s home affords one with a unique opportunity for self-expression, away from the public gaze,

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 30, 2023
why dancing alone brings happiness
Image Credit: iStock/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIs This Normal?
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related