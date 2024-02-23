share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is the Debate on Human-Dog Conflicts Ignoring Class, Caste?

It isn’t about whether humans are more important than dogs. It’s about who gets to ask the question – and who is left to deal with the fallout of simply displacing the problem.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 9, 2024
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerPoliticsanimal rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related