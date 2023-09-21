share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Swaddle’s Founder, Karla Bookman, Talks Feminism and Progress at Global Summit

The gathering of movers and shakers put India under the spotlight.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Dec 4, 2018
Karla Bookman founder of The Swaddle at BOF Business of Fashion VOICES
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleevents
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related