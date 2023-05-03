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Is it Possible To Breastfeed Premature Babies?

Breast milk helps preemies grow, and is easier to digest than formula.

written by
Vanshika Gupta Adukia
published
Apr 16, 2019
breastfeeding premature babies
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BodiesHealthbreast milk
AuthorVanshika Gupta Adukia

Vanshika Gupta Adukia is a Mumbai-based physiotherapist who specializes in antenatal, postnatal and pelvic floor care, a childbirth educator, and the founder of Therhappy. She holds a Bachelor of Physical Therapy degree from DY Patil University, Mumbai, and is a CAPPA Certified Lactation Educator. An avid reader, she is passionate about women's health, little babies, all things colorful and happiness.

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