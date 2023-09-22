share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is Collagen Truly a ‘Miracle’ Supplement or Just Another Fad?

Collagen may have certain benefits, but it’s not an elixir of life or a magic bullet against aging. Thankfully, it’s not harmful either.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 24, 2023
is collagen helpful
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthAnti-Aging
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related