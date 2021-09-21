share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Infants Exposed to Domestic Violence Fall Seriously Ill as Adults, Shows Study

Besides worse academic outcomes, they have trouble eating and sleeping, along with having a higher risk for gastrointestinal distress.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 21, 2021
infants seeing domestic violence
Image Credit: Depositphotos
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdomestic violence
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related