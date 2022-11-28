share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indigenous Youth in Australia Halted the Development of a Coal Mine on Human Rights Grounds

A court in Queensland added to growing legal recognition of the connection between the environment and human rights.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 28, 2022
indigenous activists
Image Credit: Masterfile
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmenthuman rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related