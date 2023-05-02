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Indigenous Youth in Australia Halted the Development of a Coal Mine on Human Rights Grounds

A court in Queensland added to growing legal recognition of the connection between the environment and human rights.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 28, 2022
indigenous activists
Image Credit: Masterfile
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FutureEnvironmenthuman rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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