share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Internet Isn’t as Borderless as It Seems. Some Have Begun to Call It the ‘Splinternet’

When the internet was still in its infancy, it was envisioned to enable a borderless utopia. Two decades on, this vision feels distant.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Nov 25, 2022
internet borders
Image Credit: Denise D’Souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechinternet
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related