share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India’s RTI Act Is Undermined by Staffing, Transparency Issues, Shows New Report

“Unfortunately, the transparency watchdogs themselves have not had a shining track record in terms of being transparent and accountable to the people of the country.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 12, 2022
pending RTIs
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticedemocracy
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related