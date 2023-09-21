share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Everything You Need to Know About Pseudocyesis, or Phantom Pregnancy

Phantom pregnancies are common in patriarchal countries like India, where undue importance is given to a person’s ability to reproduce.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 17, 2020
phantom pregnancy
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgender roles
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related