share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Habitat Loss, Climate Change Endangers 3 Wildcat Species Unique to South Asia

“Some of these species … are extremely rare and probably need protection for long-term survival.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 26, 2020
are wildcats in india endangered
Image Credit: Anjani Kumar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentBiodiversity Crisis
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related