share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Scientists Discover New Plant Species in Antarctica, Name It After Hindu Goddess

This is the first time India has discovered a plant species in almost 40 years since it first set up a research station on the continent.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 9, 2021
new moss species antarctica india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceantarctica
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related