share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Economy Lost Rs. 20,000 Crores Due to Government’s Internet Bans in 2020

India more than doubled its economic losses from internet restrictions compared to the previous year.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 7, 2021
what is the effect of internet ban in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticseconomy
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related