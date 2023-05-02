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Reef Fishes Thought to Be ‘Ugly’ Are More Endangered Than ‘Pretty’ Ones, Finds Study

“There is a need for us to make sure that our ‘natural’ aesthetic biases do not turn into a bias of conservation efforts,” researchers said.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 8, 2022
ugly fishes conservation
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FutureSciencebiodiversity
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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