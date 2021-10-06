share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Has 17 of the 50 Cities Most Affected by Heat Stress Globally: Study

New Delhi ranks second on this list, suggesting that half the world population vulnerable to life-threatening heat is based in India.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 6, 2021
Heat stress in India
Image Credit: TOI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related