share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Ecuador, a Cis‑Man Legally Changed His Gender to Gain Custody of Children, Worrying Trans Rights Groups

LGBTQ groups are concerned that this goes against the “spirit of the law” and could eventually lead to legislation against trans people.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Jan 6, 2023
Ecuador Sex Change
Image Credit: Wikipedia/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityqueer rights
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related