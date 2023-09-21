share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Barbados Task Force Seeks Reparations From Families Who Owned Slave Plantations

A task force from Barbados is considering demanding reparations from Benedict Cumberbatch’s family, among others — marking a turning point in the global campaign for reparations.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 2, 2023
barbados reparations
Image Credit: British library
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecolonialism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related