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Barbados Task Force Seeks Reparations From Families Who Owned Slave Plantations

A task force from Barbados is considering demanding reparations from Benedict Cumberbatch’s family, among others — marking a turning point in the global campaign for reparations.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 2, 2023
barbados reparations
Image Credit: British library
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PowerJusticecolonialism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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