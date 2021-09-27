share
The Swdl
In a First, Bombay HC Issues Guidelines to Protect Identity in Workplace Sexual Harassment Cases

The HC’s guidelines are the first of their kind to protect the anonymity of parties by restricting media reporting and court record keeping.

Saumya Kalia
Sep 28, 2021
Image credits: E-Commitee
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

