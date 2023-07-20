share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Impulsive, Indecisive Adults Were Probably Raised By Controlling Parents, Says Research

Overprotective parenting involves excessive control, sheltering, and restricted autonomy — catalyzing indecisiveness and impulsiveness.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 20, 2023
helicopter parenting consequences
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulture
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related