share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Depression Is Three Times More Common Among Young Adults with Autism

But we still don’t know why.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 11, 2018
autism and depression in adults
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related