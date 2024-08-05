share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

I Have ADHD. Don't Call Me Neurodivergent.

In militantly insisting that they (we) simply be custom “accommodated” in a broken system, the neurodivergence movement is, paradoxically, guilty of considering the system faultless.

written by
Ruby*
published
Aug 16, 2024
Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesMindneurodivergence
AuthorRuby*

Related