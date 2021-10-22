share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Research Shows Humans Have Been Using Tobacco Since the Stone Age

What the researchers don’t know yet is whether our ancestors chewed the tobacco or smoked it.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 22, 2021
Stone Age tobacco
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceArchaeology
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related