Ancient Poop Suggests Humans Have Enjoyed Beer, Blue Cheese Since the Iron Age

The researchers expressed surprise at the fact that over 2,000 years ago, humans were advanced enough to use fermentation intentionally.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 15, 2021
beer blue cheese in ancient poop
Image Credit: ANWORA/Museum of Natural History of Vie/AFP/Getty Images
