share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Hunter‑Gatherer Women Were Warriors, Not Just Nurturers, Say Scientists

Some women were buried with their weapons, upending assumptions about gender roles in prehistoric societies.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 28, 2020
prehistoric women warriors hunter gatherers
Image Credit: C.Lee
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencehistory
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related