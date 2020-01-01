share
The Swdl
29% Indian Students Inhale Passive Smoke Even as Teen Tobacco Use Drops: Survey

Creating awareness about dangers of childhood tobacco exposure along with in-curricula lessons in schools could help tackle the problem.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 11, 2021
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

