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29% Indian Students Inhale Passive Smoke Even as Teen Tobacco Use Drops: Survey

Creating awareness about dangers of childhood tobacco exposure along with in-curricula lessons in schools could help tackle the problem.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Aug 11, 2021
students exposed to passive smoke
Image Credit: Getty
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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