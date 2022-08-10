share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Vasculitis, the Autoimmune Condition That Inflames Blood Vessels

Vasculitis is a group of autoimmune disorders that causes inflammation in blood vessels, that may subsequently cause damage to tissues and organs.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Aug 10, 2022
what is vasculitis
Image Credit: Healthline
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealth
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related