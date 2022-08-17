share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Dalit Student’s Death in Jalore Shows How Corporal Punishment Is Intertwined With Caste

The incident shows how caste often plays a role in deciding the degree of punishment a child may receive in schools.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Aug 17, 2022
dalit student corporal punishment
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycaste violence
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related