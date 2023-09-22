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Director of IIT Mandi Blames Himachal Landslides on… Meat‑Eating 

A concise guide on the rise of pseudoscience at the IITs

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 8, 2023
pseudoscience iits
Image credit: timesnow
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FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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