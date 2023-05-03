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How Much Sex Is A Normal Amount of Sex?

However much makes you and your partner(s) happy.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Oct 12, 2018
how often do married couples have sex
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BodiesSexLet's Get It On
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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