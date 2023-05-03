share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

You Can Probably Recognize 5,000 Faces

That person at the party did seem vaguely familiar.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Oct 11, 2018
how many faces can you remember
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindcognition
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related