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The More a Baby Babbles, the Better Reader They’ll Be

Conversely, less babbling may indicate learning disabilities.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Oct 12, 2018
baby babbles
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BodiesMindbabies
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

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